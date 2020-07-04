1/1
Sr. Maria Eck Op
1933 - 2020
Sr. Maria Eck, OP 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Maria Eck, OP, died July 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Springfield in 1933 to Karl and Ruth Dirksen Eck and baptized Barbara Ruth at Blessed Sacrament. In 1955, she made her profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister Maria was a gentle, guiding presence for students, faculty, and families alike at three Springfield Dominican high schools. At Sacred Heart Academy (now SHG), she taught English and Theology, 1960-1967 and was in charge of the girls who were boarders at Siena Hall, 1963-1967. Sister Maria was also an assistant principal and principal, taught English, and served as guidance counselor, 1975-1986. She was a principal at Rosary High School, Aurora, Ill., 1969-1975, and dean of students, 1989-1991. At Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Ill., she was college registrar, 1993-2004.
In later years, she provided pastoral care at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson, Miss. and at Villa Vianney in Sherman. In 2004, she returned to Sacred Heart Convent where for many years she was secretary for the motherhouse prioress and served as a driver for the sisters until 2015.
Her first ministry assignment was teaching junior high at St. Bernadette School, Evergreen Park, Ill.
Sister Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Carl "Jack" Eck; and her sister, Marilyn Mason. She is mourned by many former students, friends, nieces, nephews, and dear cousins, including Sister John Vianney Rudolph, OP, who cared for her lovingly in her final months.
Private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL 62704. The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Maria are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
