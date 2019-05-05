|
|
Sr. Mary Alan Russell, OP 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Alan Russell died May 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Springfield in 1931, the only child of Leslie and Margaret (Cusker) Russell, who named her Audree Ellen. She made her profession of vows in 1951 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister M. Alan will be remembered by hundreds of high school graduates as a favorite math teacher. She first taught junior high school and high school math at St. Augustine, Richmond, MI from 1966-1968. She taught math at Sacred Heart Academy from 1969-1983, and from 1983-1989, she taught at Rosary High School, Aurora. In 1989, she moved to Marian Catholic High School, Chicago Heights, where she taught math until 2005, interrupted in 1998 by a leave of absence for family care.
Her other ministry assignments included middle school or junior high teaching in Evergreen Park, Chicago, Springfield, Philo, and Bethalto. She was prioress at Sacred Heart Convent in Springfield from 2005-2008 until illness slowed her down in 2015. She joyfully and faithfully cared for her sisters and coworkers at the motherhouse, taking her turn as receptionist, accompanying sisters to appointments, and caring for the needs of the large community.
Sister M. Alan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by cousins, Norine Hileman and Richard Schultz, Fox Lake, Ill.; Jackie Hanson, Grayslake, Ill., and Tom Cusker, Helena, Ala.
Visitors are welcome.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m.—6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Aquinas Center, Sacred Heart Convent, 1237 W. Monroe St, Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Father Peter Witchousky, OP, celebrant.
Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.
The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Alan are being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2019