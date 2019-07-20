Sr. Mary de Paul Kane 1924 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Mary de Paul Kane died on July 18, 2019, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Chicago, Ill. in 1924, to Francis and Anna Hanson Kane, who named her Marguerite. She made her profession of vows in 1951 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.

For fifteen years, Sister Mary de Paul taught in Catholic parish elementary schools. Her teaching assignments in Illinois included Sacred Heart, Granite City; St. Christina, Chicago; St. Charles Borromeo, Hampshire; and Holy Family, Decatur. She also taught at Sacred Heart School, San Diego, Calif. For thirteen years, she ministered in the Hillsboro and Carlinville Ill. Religious Education Centers. From 1979 until she retired in 1992, she assisted with various responsibilities at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Ill.

Sister Mary de Paul was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Frances, Edward and Lawrence Kane; her sisters, Patricia Mary Doherty and Kathleen Frances Kane; and two nieces.

She is survived by three nieces; five nephews; cousins; friends; and her Dominican Sisters.

Visitors are welcome.

Visitation: 4:00 - 6:15 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Dominican Father Peter Witchousky, celebrant.

Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.

The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Mary de Paul are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 21 to July 22, 2019