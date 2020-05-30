Sr. Mary Frances Lutty, O.S.F. 1921 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sister Mary Frances Lutty, O.S.F., 98, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 4:56 a.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Illinois.
Sister Mary Frances, the former Anna May Lutty, was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 26, 1921, the daughter of Frank F. and Josephine M. Fichter Lutty. She entered the Congregation on February 2, 1950 and professed her religious vows on October 4, 1952.
Sister Mary Frances spent many years working in the Accounting Office at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and at our Motherhouse, Springfield, Illinois. Besides dealing with the numbers, she ministered to our Sisters as the Religious Leader for the Motherhouse Sisters in Springfield, Illinois. In 1982, Sister Mary Frances was elected as General Councilor and lived in Muenster, Germany for six years. Upon her return, Sister assumed the duty as Secretary/Receptionist for Franciscan Apostolic Center, Springfield, Illinois until she opted to be a volunteer in 1993 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois. Since 2010, Sister spent many hours at St. Clare of Assisi Chapel praying for the many needs of the people and our Hospitals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas J. Lutty and Anthony J. Lutty; two sisters, Dorothy M. Lutty and Catherine M. Wagner; and a foster sister, Betty Reith.
She is survived by one sister-in-law, Pauline Lutty, Baton Rouge, LA; many nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces; as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 67 years.
Private services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The Franciscan Sisters and family are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.