Sr. Mary Jeanine McGinley, OP 1920 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Jeanine McGinley, OP, died on August 17, 2020, just shy of her 100th birthday, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Chicago in 1920 to Irish-born parents, Cornelius and Sarah Carr McGinley, and baptized Catherine Patricia at St. Clement Parish. She joined the Dominicans at the age of 16, and in 1938 professed her vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister M. Jeanine gave almost her entire teaching ministry to kindergarten and primary school children in Illinois. She taught at St. Mary School, Assumption, and at St. Agnes and Cathedral in Springfield. In northern Illinois, she taught at parochial schools in East Moline, Chicago, and Elgin.
Family and her Irish roots were important to Sister M. Jeanine. For many years she cared for her brother, Francis.
In semi-retirement, she tutored students at Little Flower School, Springfield, and taught English to two Iraqi Dominican Sisters as they acclimated to life in the United States.
Sister M. Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Andrew, Cornelius, James, and Francis; and her sisters, Mary Ellen Spiess and Virginia Barone. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, August 20, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.
The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Jeanine are being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
