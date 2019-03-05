Sr. Mary Megan Farrelly, OP 1946 - 2019

Aurora, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Megan Farrelly died March 3, 2019, at Presence Mercy Medical Center, Aurora. She was born in Chicago in 1946, and named Elizabeth Agnes by her parents, James D. and Roberta Barclay Farrelly. She made her profession of vows in 1966 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, IL.

Sister M. Megan dedicated her entire religious life to education, teaching primary and junior high students, college students, adults, and challenged teens over the span of 53 years. Before illness required her to cease ministry, she was interim principal at Rosary High School, Aurora. Prior to that she was assistant principal and curriculum director at IC Prep, Elmhurst, and an adjunct teacher at Dominican University. Sister M. Megan taught in schools in central and northern Illinois including St. John Bosco, Our Lady of Grace, and St. Christina, Chicago; St. Mary, New Berlin; and St. Paul, Odell, where she was also principal. Additionally, she was principal at Cathedral, Springfield, and Rosary High School, Aurora. She also taught at Waubonsee College, and Benedictine University. In the 1990s she relished the challenge of teaching at Garfield Alternative High School, Chicago.

Sister M. Megan was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Terrence "Deg" and James Farrelly; and her sister, Peg Wareham. She is survived by her brothers, Gerald (Barbara), Dennis (Diane), Patrick (Kay) and John (Vicky) Farrelly; her sister, Deirdre (William) Dreger; her sister-in-law, Adrienne Farrelly; brother-in-law, Robert Wareham; and many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Visitation: 4:00 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Aquinas Center, Sacred Heart Convent, 1237 W. Monroe St. in Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.

Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Father Peter Witchousky, OP, celebrant.

Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

