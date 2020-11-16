Sr. Mary Melanie Roetker, OP 1942 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Melanie Roetker, OP, died peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent.
She was born in Mattoon in 1942 to Harold C. and Elsie (Knollenberg) Roetker and baptized Mary Melanie. She joined the Dominicans in 1960 and professed her vows in 1962 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill.
Sister M. Melanie's ministerial life is segmented in roughly two parts. For the first 27 years, she educated middle school children. During 10 years at St. Mary School, Assumption, she was simultaneously principal and taught English to grades 4-8 for four of those years. She also taught in Springfield, Morrisonville, Elgin, Decatur, and Chicago. After four years at the Hillsboro Religious Education Center, she began a second phase of ministry in retreat work and spiritual direction, ministering first at Benincasa, the Dominican Renewal Center in Riverton, and then at Jubilee Farm. She continued to direct group retreats and provide individual spiritual guidance until 2017.
Sister M. Melanie was preceded in death by her parents. An only child, she enjoyed a rich life of joy and creativity with her Dominican Sisters and many friends who shared her appreciation for the spiritual life.
Private Mass of Resurrection will be held at Sacred Heart Convent on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, November, 18, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
Memorials to honor the memory of Sister M. Melanie may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.
