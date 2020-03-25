|
|
Sr. Mary Stephanie Kapusta, OP 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Stephanie Kapusta, died on March 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Benld, Ill., in 1928, to Peter and Magdalene (Koniak) Kapusta, who named her Leona. In 1951, she made her profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister M. Stephanie served as an elementary school teacher for 37 years, mostly in the Diocese of Springfield, Ill., where she taught primary and middle grades at parochial schools in Farmersville, Springfield, Litchfield, Granite City, Morrisonville, Jerseyville, Bethalto, and Decatur. She taught religious education from the Arcola Religious Education Center, 1970-1975. She taught in parochial schools in Chicago, 1978-1984: Our Lady of Grace, St. Christina, and St. John Bosco. For the 1984-1985 school year, she taught at Holy Cross School, Mendota, Ill.
In 1988, she joined the staff at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Hammond, LA., an innovative collaboration between the Dominican Friars of the Southern Province, the Diocese of Baton Rouge, and the Springfield Dominicans.
She also ministered as a librarian at St. Mary-Rogers Memorial Hospital, Rogers, Ark., 1997-2006. In 2006, she retired to Sacred Heart Convent where she assisted as she was able until shortly before her death. She delighted in greeting dining room guests and expressing her welcome with a repertoire of corny jokes.
Sister M. Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sylvan (Pete) Kapusta; and sisters, Genevieve Ozanic and Sister M. Bernadine, OP, also a Springfield Dominican Sister. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Kapusta of Springfield; her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her Dominican Sisters.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, no visitation or Funeral Mass is planned. Private burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Convent on a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704. The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Stephanie are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020