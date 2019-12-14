|
Sr. Mary Xavier Kelly, OP 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Mary Xavier Kelly died December 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Wyoming, Ill., in 1929 to George and Sarah (Smith) Kelly, who named her Sarah Elizabeth. In 1950, she made her profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister M. Xavier served as an elementary school teacher and/or principal for 52 years, teaching in the central Illinois communities of Granite City, Quincy, Rantoul, Springfield, Paris, and Hardin, and in the northern Illinois communities of Evergreen Park, Bradley, Elgin, Aurora, and Sauk Village. She was the principal of Catholic elementary schools in Elgin, Rantoul, Paris, Hardin, and Sauk Village. She retired to Sacred Heart Convent in 2012.
She was fond of her Irish heritage and enjoyed sharing that love with others.
Sister M. Xavier was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Margaret Kelly, Sister Mary Clarentia (Helen) Kelly, OP, and Winifred Kelly; and her brothers, Robert, Raymond, Joseph, and Bernard. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and her Dominican Sisters.
Visitation: 4:00 - 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield. Visitation begins with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Dominican Father Peter Witchousky, celebrant.
Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.
The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Xavier are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019