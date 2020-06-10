Staci D. Garlits 1963 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Staci D. Garlits, 56, of Springfield, IL passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020 in the company of her family.
Staci was born in Springfield on November 27, 1963 the daughter of Harold and Juanita (Burris) Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Staci is survived by her husband Charles "Dale" Garlits, her daughter Jessica Patrick and her sons Matt and Schuyler Garlits; grandchildren, Lily, Conner, and Liam Patrick and Zaryk, Leighton, and Holden Garlits; her siblings Harold "Rusty" Monroe and Kara Eldridge; as well as many beloved friends.
Staci was the "Rock" of the family, and she loved her children and her grandchildren more than anything.
She enjoyed camping and traveling the country, but also spent time doing many arts and crafts projects around the house as well as for friends. Staci was an L.C.F.S. Case Aid worker. She worked passionately to keep good families together.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please see our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com for updates about the Celebration of Life date in the future.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.