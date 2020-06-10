Staci D. Garlits
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Staci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Staci D. Garlits 1963 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Staci D. Garlits, 56, of Springfield, IL passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020 in the company of her family.
Staci was born in Springfield on November 27, 1963 the daughter of Harold and Juanita (Burris) Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Staci is survived by her husband Charles "Dale" Garlits, her daughter Jessica Patrick and her sons Matt and Schuyler Garlits; grandchildren, Lily, Conner, and Liam Patrick and Zaryk, Leighton, and Holden Garlits; her siblings Harold "Rusty" Monroe and Kara Eldridge; as well as many beloved friends.
Staci was the "Rock" of the family, and she loved her children and her grandchildren more than anything.
She enjoyed camping and traveling the country, but also spent time doing many arts and crafts projects around the house as well as for friends. Staci was an L.C.F.S. Case Aid worker. She worked passionately to keep good families together.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please see our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com for updates about the Celebration of Life date in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved