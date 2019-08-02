|
|
Stacy Manion 1973 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Stacy Manion, 48, Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester from 5-7PM.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday at 10am at the funeral home with Reverend Eddie Lowen officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the , or to the Manion Family c/o Wilson Park Funeral home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019