Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
Stacy Manion


1973 - 2019
Stacy Manion Obituary
Stacy Manion 1973 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Stacy Manion, 48, Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester from 5-7PM.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday at 10am at the funeral home with Reverend Eddie Lowen officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the , or to the Manion Family c/o Wilson Park Funeral home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
