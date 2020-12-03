Stanley Oberman 1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Stanley Oberman, 98, of Springfield, died at 5:24 p.m. on December 1, 2020 at Concordia Village in Springfield.
Stan was born in St. Louis, MO on April 9, 1922, the son of Frank and Sarah (Holtz) Garber. He married his high school sweetheart, Selma Ann Schonbrun, on March 20, 1944, in Medford, OR. She preceded him in death in 2003. Later in life, Stan spent his time with his "bucket list partner," Lenore Routman.
Stan was preceded in death by his sister, Selma Victor; sister-in-law, Yetta Marantz; brother-in-law, Irving Schonbrun; and stepbrother, Sidney Oberman, as well as several other step siblings.
Stan leaves behind daughter, Susan Harvey (Bryan) of Springfield, IL; son, Jim Oberman of Los Angeles, CA; sister-in-law, Delores Schonbrun; and grandchildren (and loves of his life), Lee Savage (Brian McManamon) of Brooklyn, NY, Lily Oberman of Chicago, IL, and Ethan Oberman of Brooklyn, NY. He always had a twinkle in his eyes for his great-grandson, Lincoln McManamon-Savage. Stanley enjoyed all his nieces and nephews, many of whom he mentored through the years in the art of tying necktie knots, building snowmen, and carving pumpkins.
Stan graduated from Springfield High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII, earning a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, and a Good Conduct Medal. After returning from the war, Stanley owned and operated Schonbrun's Market in Springfield, IL – where he never let a person go hungry, even if all he had to offer was a bologna sandwich. Stanley retired after 42 years in 1987. He dedicated much of his retirement to volunteering for several projects, including the Russian Resettlement Program, the Jewish Federation Chaverim Program, the B'nai Brith chili dinners, and the Temple B'rith Shalom Rummage Sale. He loved his garden and took great pleasure in giving any and all of his delicious fruits and vegetables away. Stanley was known for his kindness, his famous stories, and his songs, which he would sing for anyone who would listen.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the nursing staff at Concordia Village, Chaplain Jeff Harter, and Karen from Elara Caring for all the loving care Stan received.
