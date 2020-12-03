TO SUSAN AND JIMMY SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS YOUR FAMILY WAS A PLEASURE TO GROW UP WITH AND THE BEST NEIGHBORS ALL THE MEMORIES FROM BLOSSOM TO HOW YOUR DAD WOULD GET OUT HIS SNOWBLOWER AND PLOW THE SIDEWALKS AND DRIVEWAYS OF NEIGHBORS BEFORE HE MOVED FROM COLLEGE .HIS PASSING WILL BE A GREAT LOSS TO EVERYBODY WHO KNEW HIM

DAVID HARRIS

Neighbor