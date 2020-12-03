1/1
Stanley Oberman
1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Stanley Oberman, 98, of Springfield, died at 5:24 p.m. on December 1, 2020 at Concordia Village in Springfield.

Stan was born in St. Louis, MO on April 9, 1922, the son of Frank and Sarah (Holtz) Garber. He married his high school sweetheart, Selma Ann Schonbrun, on March 20, 1944, in Medford, OR. She preceded him in death in 2003. Later in life, Stan spent his time with his "bucket list partner," Lenore Routman.
Stan was preceded in death by his sister, Selma Victor; sister-in-law, Yetta Marantz; brother-in-law, Irving Schonbrun; and stepbrother, Sidney Oberman, as well as several other step siblings.

Stan leaves behind daughter, Susan Harvey (Bryan) of Springfield, IL; son, Jim Oberman of Los Angeles, CA; sister-in-law, Delores Schonbrun; and grandchildren (and loves of his life), Lee Savage (Brian McManamon) of Brooklyn, NY, Lily Oberman of Chicago, IL, and Ethan Oberman of Brooklyn, NY. He always had a twinkle in his eyes for his great-grandson, Lincoln McManamon-Savage. Stanley enjoyed all his nieces and nephews, many of whom he mentored through the years in the art of tying necktie knots, building snowmen, and carving pumpkins.

Stan graduated from Springfield High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII, earning a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, and a Good Conduct Medal. After returning from the war, Stanley owned and operated Schonbrun's Market in Springfield, IL – where he never let a person go hungry, even if all he had to offer was a bologna sandwich. Stanley retired after 42 years in 1987. He dedicated much of his retirement to volunteering for several projects, including the Russian Resettlement Program, the Jewish Federation Chaverim Program, the B'nai Brith chili dinners, and the Temple B'rith Shalom Rummage Sale. He loved his garden and took great pleasure in giving any and all of his delicious fruits and vegetables away. Stanley was known for his kindness, his famous stories, and his songs, which he would sing for anyone who would listen.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the nursing staff at Concordia Village, Chaplain Jeff Harter, and Karen from Elara Caring for all the loving care Stan received.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703 or Springfield Jewish Federation, 1045 Outer Park Dr., Ste 320, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Please visit www.butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
A thought of comfort andcondolencesto the grieving family. Very warm memories of Stan and Selma whom I met when I first moved to the United States many years ago.

Natalia Foard
Friend
December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

David, Alla, Eliot, and Tim Brodsky
David Brodsky
Friend
December 3, 2020
What a great neighbor. My family was the beneficiary of the corned beef he brined himself. Best I ever ate. Condolences to Susan, Jimmy and the rest of the familly.
Nancy Harris Buedel
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
I was graciously given the opportunity to care for Mr. Oberman. He was such a sweet man that would make a song out of anything. My deepest condolences go out to the family.
Deb Malone
Friend
December 3, 2020
TO SUSAN AND JIMMY SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS YOUR FAMILY WAS A PLEASURE TO GROW UP WITH AND THE BEST NEIGHBORS ALL THE MEMORIES FROM BLOSSOM TO HOW YOUR DAD WOULD GET OUT HIS SNOWBLOWER AND PLOW THE SIDEWALKS AND DRIVEWAYS OF NEIGHBORS BEFORE HE MOVED FROM COLLEGE .HIS PASSING WILL BE A GREAT LOSS TO EVERYBODY WHO KNEW HIM
DAVID HARRIS
Neighbor
