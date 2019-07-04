Home

Lockart-Green Funeral Home
302 West Main Street
Shelbyville, IL 62565
(217) 774-2195
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
302 West Main Street
Shelbyville, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
302 West Main Street
Shelbyville, IL
Star E. Halbrook


1922 - 2019
Star E. Halbrook Obituary
STAR E. HALBROOK 1922 - 2019
Shelbyville, IL—Star E. Halbrook, 96, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Larry Clonch officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given in Star's name to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Adventist Community Services (ACS), 501 Sligo Ave., Silver Springs, MD, 20910.
Star was born on September 29, 1922, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Carl and Mabel Pearl (Bottrell) Drysdale. She was a 1940 graduate of Blue Mound High School and attended Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, IL. Star and Paul Halbrook were united in holy matrimony on January 16, 1943 in Decatur, IL and were blessed with 65 wonderful years before his passing on January 5, 2008. Star was a homemaker who cherished her time at home raising their family. She was an active member of the Tower Hill United Methodist Church for many, many years and enjoyed playing bingo.
Surviving are daughter, Pamela J. (Russell) Summers of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: John Troy (Michelle) Wilson, Joseph (April) Wilson, Benjamin (Hillary) Summers Sr., Angela Halbrook and Andrew Halbrook; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Drysdale and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Timothy Halbrook; grandson, Neal Halbrook; three sisters and one brother.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Star's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 5 to July 6, 2019
