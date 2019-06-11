Stella Ann James 1939 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Stella Ann James, 79, of Springfield (formerly of Lake Fork, IL), died at 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.

Stella was born on August 6, 1939 in Summersville, KY, the daughter of Cecil and Ava Marcum Price. She married Robert James in September 18, 1958 at Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield, IL; he preceded her in death on December 8, 2002.

Stella was a New Berlin High School graduate. She was a homemaker until her children grew up and then she worked as a Nursing Assistant for Lincoln Christian Village and later retired from Franklin Life. Stella loved her dogs, going to garage sales, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved our God.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (wife, Rosemarie) James of Ft. Myers, FL; two daughters, Laura (husband, Alan) Ashbaugh of Springfield and Lea Anne (husband, H.) James of Decatur; six grandchildren, Joshua (wife, Marissa) Ashbaugh, and Rachel, Danielle, Hannah, Zae, and Issac James; one great-grandchild, Ainsley Ashbaugh; five siblings, Wayne (wife, Marilyn), Mark (wife, Sharon), Larry (wife, Vangie) Price, Laura Lawhorn, and Connie (husband, Bruce) Jeffers.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 East Gibson St., New Berlin with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Woodwreath Cemetery in Island Grove Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.

The family would like to give special thanks to the caring staff at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care for all the compassion and love they provided.

The family of Stella Ann James is being served by Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 East Gibson St., New Berlin.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019