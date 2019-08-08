|
|
Stephen B. Phelps 1946 - 2019
Fort Mill, SC—Stephen B. Phelps, 72, of Fort Mill, SC, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Steve and wife, Carolyn, owned Star Scan Satellite and a home furnishing business in Springfield, IL.
Steve loved God and enjoyed playing trombone and singing in church, especially with his daughters. He always had a story or joke to tell.
He leaves his wife of 52 yrs, Carolyn; daughters, Jennifer of Springfield, IL and Jaclyn of Fort Mill, SC; and brother, Michael Kevin of Springfield, IL.
Services will be Saturday, August 10 at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Dr, Fort Mill, SC.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses or to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019