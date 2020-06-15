Stephen Patrick Emery
1956 - 2020-06-12
Springfield, IL - Stephen Patrick Emery, 64, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home in Auburn, IL. Family Care Cremation of Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
