Steve L. Halford 1957 - 2020
Cantrall, IL—Steve Halford, age 62, of Cantrall, passed away on Sunday, June 14, at his residence.
He was born August 3, 1957, the son of Gary and Carol Stites Halford.
Steve lived for his family, including his children, Shanna (husband Chris) Hull, Michael (wife Shannon) Halford, and Josh Halford; grandchildren, Raina, Sati, Beau, and Rory; his father, Gary E. Halford; his brothers, Gary L. (wife Rhonda) Halford and Greg (wife Kayla) Halford; his sister, Linda (husband Ron) Daugherty; wife, Janice Neavill Halford; step-children, Olivia and Will Primm; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol; uncle, Richard Stites; and his grandparents.
Steve graduated from Athens High School, where he ran cross-country and played basketball and baseball, in 1975. After high school, Steve was an avid softball player and golfer and a life-long resident of Sangamon and Menard Counties. He met people through his work in the architectural and construction fields; he made them friends with his sense of humor and kind words. Children especially were drawn to him. At nearly every gathering, he could be found wrestling, teasing, and playing with the kids.
He loved motorcycles, cowboy movies, camping, hiking, and his family, particularly his grandchildren. He delighted in watching them learn about the world around them.
Visitation for Steve will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Athens Christian Church in Athens. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation will be limited to family only. Face coverings, social distancing, and limiting attendance to 10 guests at a time in the facility will be implemented.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation.
Memorials can be made to the IFOPA or the American Cancer Society.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.