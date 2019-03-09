|
Steven Clifford Perkinton 1960 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Steven Clifford Perkinton Sr. 58, of Springfield, IL passed away on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at his home surrounded by family, after a long brave battle with cancer.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Walker Funeral Service(2300 East Cook St.) Service at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Clint Cook officiating. Burial immediately to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Walker Funeral Service, Springfield is in charge of the arrangements.
