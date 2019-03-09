Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Perkinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Clifford Perkinton


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Clifford Perkinton Obituary
Steven Clifford Perkinton 1960 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Steven Clifford Perkinton Sr. 58, of Springfield, IL passed away on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at his home surrounded by family, after a long brave battle with cancer.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Walker Funeral Service(2300 East Cook St.) Service at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Clint Cook officiating. Burial immediately to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Walker Funeral Service, Springfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.