Steven D. Daugherty
Steven D. Daugherty 1965 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Steven D. Daugherty, 55, of Springfield, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL, with his family by his side.
Steven was born on November 16, 1965, to Louis E. "Louie" and Lea (Spencer) Daugherty in Carlinville, IL. He attended Lee School in Springfield, IL, and received his Certificate of Completion.
Steven enjoyed listening to music, especially country music. He loved going for rides, ballons, ice cream, magazines and firetrucks. He will be remembered by all for his infectious laugh. He loved being surrounded by his family, whom he loved dearly.
Steven is survived by his mother, Lea Daugherty of Springfield, IL; sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Hanselman of Springfield, IL; niece, Laura Elizabeth O'Connor of Mechanicsburg, IL; two aunts, Deborah "Deb" Daugherty of Carlinville, IL; and Audrey Costello of Carlinville, IL; and 8 cousins.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Louis "Louie" E. Daugherty, who died on August 24, 2017; grandparents, Louie & Maxine Daugherty and grandparents, Avery & Louise Spencer; brother-in-law, Frank W. Hanselman, who died in December, 2013; aunt, Martha "Bea" Nimke; and uncle Robert "Bob" Spencer.
There will be no visitation.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:30 am at the Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville, IL, with John Costello, officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, located in Carlinville.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
