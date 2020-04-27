|
Steven Dale Mably 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Steven Dale Mably, 61, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Generations at Lincoln. He was born March 31, 1959 in Springfield to Jerry F. and Olive Marie (Sanders) Mably, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include three sons, Chris G. (Missy) Mably of Springfield, Blaine L. (Lisa) Mably of Arden Hills, MN, and Austin J. Mably of Aspen, CO; five grandchildren, Kylie, Aiden, Isaac, Macie, and Miles; two brothers, Marty (Anissa) Mably of Elk Run, MN and Tom (Mary) Mably of Waunakee, WI; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved four legged companion, Dora.
Steven was a lifelong Springfield resident where he worked for CWLP and Hillier Moving and Storage. He was a devout Catholic and member of Church of the Little Flower.
Steven absolutely cherished his time with his family. He also loved animals, having many different kinds throughout his life.
Visitation: 5-6 PM, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Private Funeral Service: Live stream at 10 AM, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 on Staab Funeral Homes' YouTube channel (go to YouTube.com then search Staab Funeral Homes) with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Little Flower.
COVID-19 protocol and guidelines will be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020