Steven E. Cannedy 1954 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Steven E. Cannedy, 64, of Petersburg passed away September 14, 2019 of heart failure in Geneva, Il. He was born December 6, 1954 in Paulding, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Nanci; mother, Shirley Deheve; father Gail Cannedy; son Pat (fiance Amy); daughter Jessie Krug (husband Henry "IV"); grandchildren, Amber, Jade, Maddie, Coral & Will; as well as his beloved dog Pheobi and his extended family. Steve is preceded in death by his grandmother Lela Ford & his step-father, Lou DeHeve.
Steve was an avid golfer, bowler and pitcher for several fast-pitch softball leagues in Springfield. He later umpired baseball games & referred basketball games. Steve earned the Philip Sousa award with his trombone in school in Auburn. He loved teaching young golfers. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends around a piano.
A celebration of life will be held at the Country Hills Golf Course in Greenview on Sat. Sept. 21, 2019 starting and noon and again Sun. Sept. 22, 2019 at the Auburn Christian Church starting at 12:30 PM.
His family requests any donations you might want to make be to the youth golf or youth bowling programs of your choice in his name.
