Steven L Southwick 1971 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Steven L. Southwick, 48, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence.
Steven was born on July 23, 1971 in Springfield the son of Phil Southwick and Carol Morman.
He graduated from Rochester High School in 1989 and Robert Morris University. He worked in banking for over 30 years. He loved his cats and enjoyed cooking, shopping and taking trips to Hannibal, MO.
He was preceded in death by his father; uncle, Robert Southwick; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his partner, Jamie Gettings of 17 years; mother, Carol Morman-Dean; siblings, Ivan Falconer, Danny Falconer, Stephanie Williams, Tammy Skaggs, Stephen Tacilauskas, Timothy Tacilauskas, Keith Errett, Brett Mickelson; lots of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester with Mark Butcher officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020