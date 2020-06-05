Steven "Joe" List
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven "Joe" List
Jacksonville, IL - Steven "Joe" List, 56, died at 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved