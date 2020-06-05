Steven "Joe" List
Jacksonville, IL - Steven "Joe" List, 56, died at 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.