Steven Long 1957 - 2020Rochester, IL—Steven J. Long, 62, of Rochester, IL, entered into eternal life on May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was born in Wakefield, MI to the late Kenneth and Margaret Long. He graduated from Michigan Technological University with his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for most of his career as the Bureau Chief of Airport Engineering for the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics. He completed 25 years there and cared deeply about his coworkers, trying his best to be a calming force amidst many challenges and changes throughout the years. He was a pilot, an amateur astronomer, and a lover of learning and sharing what he knew. He was a generous man, a hard worker, and a leader in his workplace. He was a devout Catholic and active parishioner of the Church of St. Jude and volunteered his time there in various ways, including sitting on the pastoral council, leading the Rosary prayer and lectoring at Mass. Steven loved learning the faith and discussing theology with friends and coworkers. He was the ultimate family man, who loved spending time with his family above all things. Husband of Isabel Long , father to the late Juan Long, Michelle Boyd, Kathryn (Jorge) Montero, Margaret, and Steven, Jr. Grandfather of Michael Boyd and Mateo Montero. Brother to Rosemary, Theresa (Chris) Rodgers, Richard (the late Gail), Kathleen (William) Narrigan, Maureen, Gregory, Jane (Erik) Sprenne, and Daniel. Son-in-law to Isabel Figueroa. Brother-in-law to the late Rosenda Claudio, Edmundo (Mirta) Figueroa, Raymundo Figueroa, Gloria Arias, Wilma (Doroteo) Gonzalez, Juan (Cecilia) Figueroa, and Carmen (the late David) DeJesus. Uncle to numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He is loved dearly, gone too soon and will be greatly missed.The wake will be held at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., in Rochester, IL 62563 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday, June 5. Due to COVID-19 concerns, only 9 people will be allowed in at a time, and social distancing measures will be implemented. Please wear masks. Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Jude, 633 S. Walnut St. in Rochester, IL., 62563, officiated by Rev. Brian C. Alford on Saturday, June 6 at 10:00 am. Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, only 9 people are allowed to attend the Mass. Burial is at Rochester Cemetery after Mass. All are welcome to join us keeping in mind social distancing.Donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, so that a cure may be found. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steven Long, please visit our floral store