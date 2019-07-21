The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
Steven Pinkley Obituary
Steven Pinkley 1961 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Steven Pinkley, 57, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Steven is survived by his wife, Patty Pinkley, two children: Trevor and Kendra Pinkley; two step children; one step son-in-law; one step grandchild, and 7 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Services for Steven will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial at Zion Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Steven's name to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 22 to July 23, 2019
