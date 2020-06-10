Steven Pulcher
1962 - 2020
Steven Pulcher 1962 - 2020
Mechanicsburg, IL—Steven Pulcher, 57, of Mechanicsburg,died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Steve was born on October 16, 1962, in Springfield, the son of Donald and Winona (Taylor) Pulcher and they preceded him death. He married Linda Lee in 1996 and she survives.
Steven worked for Sebring Rentals and also was part owner of Dad's Home Repair and Remodeling, enjoyed fishing, forging knives, and working in his garage. Steve was never one to say no, and loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, Stephanie (Ryan Mendenhall), Luke (Faye), and Jill Pulcher; five stepchildren, Samantha, Sam, Heather, Matt and Valerie; 22 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Jeff (Lenora) Pulcher; sister, Susan (Gary) Maple and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
a visitation will be held on Friday from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 6PM at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 200 S. Church Street in Mechanicsburg. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
FULLENWIDER-PARK FUNERAL HOME
JUN
12
Memorial service
06:00 PM
FULLENWIDER-PARK FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
FULLENWIDER-PARK FUNERAL HOME
200 S CHURCH ST
MECHANICSBURG, IL 62545
(217) 364-4403
