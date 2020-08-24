1/1
Steven Russell Ester Sr.
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Steven Russell Ester Sr. 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Steven Russell Ester Sr. 61, departed this life on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on August 5, 1959 in Chicago,IL the son of Joyce Poole and John Husband.
He married Donna Lynn Ester on November 7, 2013.
Funeral Services are Thursday August 27, 2020; Visitation:10:00am-11:00am Services: 11:00am-12:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703; Pastor Silas Johnson Officiating.
Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
LaVoid and Gwen enjoyed the laughter and fun with you when we visited Springfield.

You're in good hands now God's has got you. Rest in peace.
LaVoid/Gwen Taylor
Family
