Steven Smith, Sr. 1964 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Steven Smith, Sr., 55, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Memorial Hospice.
Steve was born August 7, 1964 in Springfield, the son of Wendell O. and Thelma L. Douthit Smith. He married Kimberly S. Lowe on August 29, 1998 in Springfield.
Steve was currently working for District #186 at Lee School as a custodian.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and five sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly S. Lowe-Smith; three sons, Steven Jr. (Brittany) Smith, Chad M. (Mercedes) Smith, and Justin (Kenzie) Drone; daughter, Gabrielle (Eric Holmes) Shirley; nine grandchildren; six siblings, Wayne (Linda) Smith, Jeanie Layman, Mike Smith, Wendy Hutchinson, Donna (Gary) Dunbar, Phillip (Sherri) Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Ceremony: 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home— Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield with Rev. Brian Mills officiating. Family will receive friends following the ceremony until 7:00 p.m.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lee Elementary School, 1201 Bunn St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019