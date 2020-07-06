Steven Thomas Hardy 1958 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Steven Thomas Hardy, 62, passed away at his home on June 8, 2020. Steve was born May 27, 1958 to William T. and Leabelle O'Neil Hardy in Springfield, Illinois.

Steve graduated in 1976 from Springfield High School. He retired from the State of Illinois Pharmacy Department in 2015. In grade school, Steve played on Khoury League baseball team as a catcher, where he earned his nickname "Spike". Steve enjoyed deer hunting, catching turtles, fishing and camping. He was an avid Cardinal's fan. He had a passion for making his homemade Italian salad dressing, BBQ sauce, Italian sausage and Chili bricks. He entered several Chili contests in which he won. Steve was known for his story telling and jokes.

Steve was preceded in death by his long-time companion, Cathy Gillman; his parents, William & Leabelle Hardy; his son, Steven T. Hardy II; his sister, Rosemarie Hardy-White and his grandparents. He is survived by one brother, William E. Hardy (Toni Tomlovich) of Springfield, one sister, Cindy Pugh (Chuck) of Troy, IL and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Steve was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church at 2477 West Washington, Springfield, IL. where a visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, July 9th at 10:00 am with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 am with Pastor Greg Busboom presiding. Masks will be required.



