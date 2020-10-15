1/1
Steven W. Meyer
1968 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Steven W. Meyer, beloved son of Donna and Glen Meyer passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 51.
Steven graduated from Springfield High School and continued on with his education for two years at Robert Morris College. He was a sales associate at Sears Automotive for 25 years until the store was closed.
Steven enjoyed being with family and friends and a few vacations by the ocean, which he loved.
Steven is survived by his parents, and his sister, Deidre (Robert) Bridwell, three nephews and many cousins.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
