Sue Ann (Spilly) Gehman 1951 - 2020
Sacramento, CA—Sue Ann Gehman, 68, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Sue was born November 6, 1951 in Springfield, Illinois, the youngest of three daughters born to the late Gifford and Helen (Haenig) Spilly. Although Sue lived away from Springfield for much of her adult life, she later returned from 2004 to 2014, and had planned a return move this year before she unexpectedly passed away. Retired for some years, Sue had been accomplished in her professional life as an accountant and CPA. She enjoyed her dogs, the California sunshine, doing crosswords, playing guitar, and any dry, smirky humor like that of a good "The Far Side" cartoon.
Sue is survived by her husband, Bill Johnston of Sacramento, CA; her two sisters, Alice (Charles) Bassford of Plymouth, MN and Jane Cooper (Fred Newhouse) of Buffalo, MN; her three children, Christian (Allyson) Gehman of Fort Worth, TX; Melissa (Luke) Smith of Arden Hills, MN and Catherine (Kirk) Bloomquist of Stillwater, MN; her six grandchildren, Lief, Miles, Anders and Lewis Smith, and Reece and Saryn Gehman; several nephews and nieces; as well as her two dogs, Meagan and Maya. Sue was predeceased by her parents; former husband and father of her children, Paul Gehman; and her beloved dogs, Sadie Beagle, Samantha, Pookie Lion, Gus, Amanda, Samuel, Ebbie and Tawny.
Due to the uncertain times, a family memorial service will be held later this year when Sue will be laid to rest with her parents in Roselawn Memorial Park in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to a dog or animal rescue organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020