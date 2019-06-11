|
Susan Decatoire 1957 - 2019
Dawson, IL—Susan Decatoire, 61, of Dawson, died at 3:11 am, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born August 24, 1957 in Springfield, to Valery and Rose (DiPasquale) Decatoire.
Survivors include her siblings, Jean (Bill) Spainhour (guardian) of Dawson Carole Enlow, Rosalie (Jim) McDermott, Valery G. (Bobbie) Decatoire and Nancy (Merlyn) Hepperly, all of Springfield; seven nieces; ten nephews; seventeen great nephews; eighteen great nieces; two great-great nephews and two great-great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law, Jim Enlow.
Susan attended St. Jude Church in Rochester.
Visitation: 4 -7 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Jude Church in Rochester, with Reverend Brian Alford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Land Down's Syndrome Society, One North Old State Capitol Plaza, Suite 501, Springfield, IL 62701-1323; , 102 E. Main Street, #201 Urbana, IL 61801 or the .
