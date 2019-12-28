|
Susan E. Mertz 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Susan E. Mertz, 64, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Aperion Care Capitol.
She was born March 7, 1955, to Frank and Evelyn (Ramey) Mertz. She was preceded in death by her father; son, Eric Mertz; and daughter, Courtney Martin.
Susan was previously employed by Illinois Secretary of State. She was very generous, had a great sense of humor and was loved by all.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Mertz; siblings, Carol (David) Foltz, MaryAnn Lepper, Sharon (Jim) Dolan and Frank Mertz; and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019