Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
245 N. Amos Avenue
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
245 N. Amos Avenue
Springfield, IL
View Map
Susan Elizabeth Denton


1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Susan Elizabeth Denton, 78, of Springfield, died at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence.
Susan was born on March 8, 1941 in Springfield, the daughter of William J. and Mary Adelaide Matthew Hunt. She married Robert V. Denton on January 6, 1984 in Rochester; he preceded her in death on October 3, 2016.
Susan was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was an accomplished pianist and organist.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane (husband, Ron) Bortmess of Rochester, Deb (husband, Steve) Woollums of Flower Mound, TX, and Terese (husband, Darrell) Hurst of Springfield; 9 grandchildren, Elise (husband, Tyler) Walker, Ellen and Ali Bortmess, John (wife, Kylene), Grant, Clark, and Kara Lane, and Ross (wife, Leslie) and Meghan McMurray; five great-grandchildren, Ben, Will, Weston, Paislee, and Wyatt; and four siblings, Joe Hunt of Good Year, AZ, Bill (wife, Carol) Hunt of Glenarm, Rosemary (husband, Ken) Benni of Downers Grove, and Barb Viehmann of Glendale, MO.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Glenarm.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Susan Elizabeth Denton is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
