Susan Fain Britton 1942 - 2020
Virden, IL—Susan Fain Britton, 78, a former resident of Sunrise Skilled Nursing in Virden, IL, died at 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Susan was born July 8, 1942, in Boston, MA, the daughter of J. Boyd and Frances Fain Britton.
She retired from Franklin Life Insurance Company and volunteered for many years with Catholic Charities and Third Age Living.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles (wife, Libbie) Britton and Boyd Britton; niece, Laura (husband, Donald) Dallare; nephew, David (wife, Dolores) Britton; and grandniece, Ellen Dallare.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private inurnment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
