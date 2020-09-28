1/
Susan Fain Britton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Fain Britton 1942 - 2020
Virden, IL—Susan Fain Britton, 78, a former resident of Sunrise Skilled Nursing in Virden, IL, died at 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Susan was born July 8, 1942, in Boston, MA, the daughter of J. Boyd and Frances Fain Britton.
She retired from Franklin Life Insurance Company and volunteered for many years with Catholic Charities and Third Age Living.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles (wife, Libbie) Britton and Boyd Britton; niece, Laura (husband, Donald) Dallare; nephew, David (wife, Dolores) Britton; and grandniece, Ellen Dallare.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private inurnment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved