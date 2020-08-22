1/1
Susan Gay Netznik
1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Susan S. Netznik, 74, of Springfield, died on August 13, 2020 at age 74.
After retiring from the Dept. of Children and Family Services, Susan became a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, and volunteered at the zoo, APL, and Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Baptist (Brett) of Jacksonville and Christine Carrels (Wayne) of Delray Beach, FL; three grandchildren; and several nieces.
The family will host a Celebration of Life from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Country Place Clubhouse patio, 230 Country Place, in Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 745 Woodside Rd., Springfield, IL 62711 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Country Place Clubhouse patio
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
Susan was such a sweet and thoughtful lady. In the short time i knew her, I could tell she loved her daughters and grandchildren with all of her heart. I'm so glad I got to know her. May she rest in sweet peace.
Edie LeMasters
Friend
