Susan Gladys Meek 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Susan Gladys Meek, the daughter of Opal L. Page George, departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois. She was born June 1, 1934. Susan was a lifelong resident of Springfield. She was a graduate of Feitshans High School and attended Brown's Business College. She married Harold Snowden Meek on September 6, 1969 at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church where she became an active member.
Susan was employed by the State of Illinois in what is now the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. She developed policies and procedures for the Director and worked there for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother and loving husband Harold of 48 years. She is survived by an aunt Alice Page, cousins Jennifer Page Hale (Lester), Chicago; Dr Brenda Page Smith (Norman), Spring, TX; Loydette Page, and Clen Del Page, Springfield; caregiver Dr Victoria Nichols Johnson, Springfield; other relatives and friends, and Sue's beloved cat "Christy".Services: Visitation Saturday Dec 14, 11:30-12 noon, followed by Celebration of Life at noon at St Luke Episcopal Church, 1218 E South Grand Ave, Springfield, Fr. Shawn Denney, officiating. Repast will follow at St Paul AME Church, 1130 S 16th St. Memorial contributions may be made to St Luke Episcopal Church. Bisch and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019