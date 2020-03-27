|
Susan K. "Susie" Fouks 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Susan K. "Susie" Fouks, 61, of Springfield died at 1:54 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 6, 1958 in Springfield, IL to Clifford Sr. and Velma (Cook) Clement. She married Howard J. Fouks on July 28, 1990.
Susie is survived by her husband, Howard; five sisters, Patricia Knox, Nancy (Dave) Hamilton, Linda (Roger) Harmon, Diana (Bill) Callahan and Cathy (Tom) Roman; four brothers, Tom, James (Ruthie), Larry (Verna) and Clifford (Judy) Clement; sister-in-law, Sandy Clement and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Willie Clement, Sr. and John R. Clement Sr., and brother-in-law, Jim Knox.
Susie has been a resident of Springfield all of her life and attended Lanphier High School. Over the years, she worked at Henry's Washer Service and Memorial Home Healthcare. Susie enjoyed quilting, embroidery and crafting.
Susie received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1989 and was a past member of New Life Baptist Church in Athens and Berean Baptist Church in Springfield.
Graveside Service: 11 am, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park with Pastor John Swinford officiating.
Susie's family will also host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or WLUJ Christian Radio.
CDC protocol shall be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020