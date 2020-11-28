Susan M. Dokey 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Susan M. Dokey, 62, of Springfield died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 14, 1958 in Springfield, IL to James and Margaret (Teer) Davis. She married Robert Dokey on July 17, 1982 and he preceded her in death on July 9, 2000.
Susan is survived by her three children, Amanda (Terrence) Wallace of Springfield, Robert (Allison) Dokey of New Berlin, and Jeffrey (Brittney) Dokey of Chatham; five grandchildren, Jacob Bushue, Myron Davis, Emelia Dokey, Benjamin Dokey, and Maelyn Dokey; her parents, James and Margaret Davis of Springfield; three brothers, Joseph Davis, James (Cheryl) Davis, and John (Mary) Davis, all of Springfield, and many nieces and nephews.
Susan was a resident of Springfield all of her life and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She then went on to graduate from St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI.
She enjoyed reading and sports. She coached her son's soccer teams for many years and was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Most importantly, Susan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Visitation: 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Church in New Berlin, IL.
A private funeral mass for immediate family will be held following the visitation. Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AGCIL Education Foundation Scholarship.
