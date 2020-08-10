1/1
Susan M. Lamb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Lamb 1965 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Susan M. Lamb, 55, of Rochester, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her residence.
Susan was born on August 1, 1965, in Springfield, the daughter of Eileen M. (Dunnetski) and Samuel E. Lamb. She married Andrew G. Noyes on February 17, 2017. She was preceded in death by both parents whom she adored.
Susan attended Little Flower Catholic School, Sacred Heart Academy, the University of Illinois at Springfield, where she achieved a B.A. in Mathematics and Statistics, and Benedictine University, where she earned a master's degree in Business Administration. She proudly achieved the designation of Associate, Society of Actuaries (ASA) and became a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and Fellow in the Life Management Institute (FLMI). A Life Actuary, Susan performed meaningful and rewarding work in the insurance industry with Horace Mann Life Insurance Company, Conseco Services L.L.C., RGA Reinsurance Company, Computer Sciences Corporation, Risk & Regulatory Consulting, LLC, and two terms with the Illinois Department of Insurance where she was currently employed.
She was a wonderful cook who loved to cook and bake for others, enjoyed time spent with family and friends, traveling, reading, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, and anything having to do with math. She was a former member of the Church of the Little Flower and the Lake Press Club.
Susan is survived by husband, Andy; stepdaughters, Alexandra and Madelyn Noyes, both of Chicago; and her dear godson, John Esela of Overland Park, KS.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Private family interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved