Susan M. Lamb 1965 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Susan M. Lamb, 55, of Rochester, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her residence.
Susan was born on August 1, 1965, in Springfield, the daughter of Eileen M. (Dunnetski) and Samuel E. Lamb. She married Andrew G. Noyes on February 17, 2017. She was preceded in death by both parents whom she adored.
Susan attended Little Flower Catholic School, Sacred Heart Academy, the University of Illinois at Springfield, where she achieved a B.A. in Mathematics and Statistics, and Benedictine University, where she earned a master's degree in Business Administration. She proudly achieved the designation of Associate, Society of Actuaries (ASA) and became a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and Fellow in the Life Management Institute (FLMI). A Life Actuary, Susan performed meaningful and rewarding work in the insurance industry with Horace Mann Life Insurance Company, Conseco Services L.L.C., RGA Reinsurance Company, Computer Sciences Corporation, Risk & Regulatory Consulting, LLC, and two terms with the Illinois Department of Insurance where she was currently employed.
She was a wonderful cook who loved to cook and bake for others, enjoyed time spent with family and friends, traveling, reading, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, and anything having to do with math. She was a former member of the Church of the Little Flower and the Lake Press Club.
Susan is survived by husband, Andy; stepdaughters, Alexandra and Madelyn Noyes, both of Chicago; and her dear godson, John Esela of Overland Park, KS.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Private family interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
