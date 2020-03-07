|
Susan Marie Phares 2020
Riverton, IL—Susan Marie Phares passed peacefully Friday, March 6. She lived a life of joy filled with family, friends, dogs and as much adventure as she and husband Roy could make happen including 80 mph motorcycle rides.
Susan leaves behind her husband Roy of 22 years, her two sons Rocky and Coby, grandson Justin, Roy's daughter Marjorie, her husband Arnie, son Paul, his wife Stephanie, granddaughter Lily, grandson Luke, Susan's sisters Cheri Lahue and Karen Lusby, many loving friends and eight remaining beloved beagles.
Susan loved all dogs but especially beagles and dachshunds. She served as past President and Secretary of the Illinois Capitol Kennel Club and past Secretary and Show Chairman of the Lincolnland Dachshund Club.
Visitation is at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home in Springfield, IL on Monday, March 9th at 4pm with the memorial service at 7pm. Pastors Johnathon Holmes and Roger Dennis will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, PLEASE DONATE to either W.I.L.D. Canine Rescue, wild canine rescue.org at 3309 Robbins Rd #109, Springfield, IL 62704 or American Beagle Relief Net, Trish Pittman, PO Box 1189, Mayer, AZ 86333.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020