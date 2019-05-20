Home

Beardstown, IL—Susan Simpson, age 60, of Beardstown, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church in Beardstown. Burial will be in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2019
