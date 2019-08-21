|
Susana Beatriz Copello 1955 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Susana Beatriz Copello, 64, of Chatham, died at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Susana was born May 11, 1955, in Chacabuco, Argentina, the daughter of Federico and Matilde Ana Delponti Puppio. She married Julio Copello in 1984 in Argentina.
Susana earned her bachelor's degree in Biochemistry from the University of Buenos Aires. She was the glue that kept the family together and her family was the most important thing to her. Susana enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and loved her Golden Retriever, Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Daniel.
She is survived by her husband, Julio Copello of Chatham; son, Claudio of Baltimore, MD; daughter, Valeria of Miami, FL; sisters, Monica and Silvia, both of Argentina; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nidia, Alicia, Amilcar and Roberto of Argentina; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends.
Memorial contributions in Susana's honor may be made to the , 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019