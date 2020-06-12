Susanne H. "Susie" Ripka
Springfield, IL - Susanne H. "Susie" Ripka, 85, died at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. Please see SJ-R on Saturday, 6/20 for full obituary. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. 217-544-7461
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.