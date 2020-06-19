Susanne H. "Susie" Ripka
Susanne H. "Susie" Ripka 1934 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Susanne H. "Susie" Ripka, 85, of Springfield, died at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Susie was born on June 20, 1934, in Portsmouth, OH, the daughter of Charles and Pauline Hall. She married Lester L. Ripka on August 22, 1953, who preceded her in death on April 29, 2016.
Susie was a graduate of Portsmouth High School. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO for one year. As an active member of the community, she was the past president for Home Extension, a member of Elder Hostel, and a docent for the Lincoln Presidential Museum. Susie was also involved in various social groups while residing at Concordia.
Susie is survived by three sons, Michael (Gerri) Ripka of Springfield, Mark (Debbie) Ripka of Virginia Beach, VA, and Thomas (Sue) Ripka of Springfield; daughter, Pamela (Stu) Kennedy of Celebration, FL; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary "Katy" (Jess) Veach of UT, Charles "Chuck" (Evelyn) Hall of CA and MT, and Fredrick "Rick" (Janie) Hall of AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
