Susie Moss 1920 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Susie Abigail Moss, 98, of Petersburg, passed away on October 29, 2019, at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born on October 30, 1920, near Newmansville, IL, the daughter of Emery and Ethel (Sapp) Smith. She married Everett "Porter" Moss on October 26, 1940, in Bowling Green, MO.
As a young girl Susie attended the O'Neal School near Kilbourne and attended Kilbourne Township High School.
As a wife and mother she was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Petersburg, serving as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher as well as being on the fellowship committee. She was a member of the DAR. She worked as the head cook at Indian Point School and as a cook for the Athens School District. Susie was a homemaker where she enjoyed gardening, cooking and especially spending time with her family. She also loved to share her gift for hospitality.
Susie is survived by her daughters, Judith Greenhalgh of Petersburg and Susan (Donald) Full of Greenview; brother, Elmer (Shirley) Smith of Mason City; 2 grandsons, 3 step-granddaughters, 9 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and three sisters, Alice Bailey, Esther Eyman and Lois Stacey; five brothers, John, Thomas Homer, Emery, Lyman and Vernon Smith; son, Gary Moss and son-in-law Duane Greenhalgh.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg from 4 pm to 6 pm. The funeral service will be at the First Baptist Church at 11:00 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 with a visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Petersburg, immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions in Susie's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Petersburg, Menard County Rotary Club or the Athens Municipal Library.
Please visit Susie's online obituary at hurleyfh.com to leave condolences and share memories. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019