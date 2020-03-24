Home

Suzanne Eck Obituary
Suzanne Eck 1935 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Suzanne Eck, 84, of Riverton, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Heritage Health. She was born March 29, 1935 in Springfield, to LeRoy and Susan Bardrick Richardson. She married Eldon W. Eck and he survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Wayne (Theresa) Pinney of Guilford, IN, John Pinney of Riverton and Bill (Jan) Pinney of Riverton; four step-children, Mike (Kim) Eck, Tammy (John) Dozier, Brenda (Dave) Sharpe, and Brian (Janie) Eck; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one great-great grandchild, with one on the way; one niece; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack Richardson and one grandchild, Emily Pinney.
Suzanne was very much a people person. She loved and enjoyed her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, especially in the springtime.
Private family services will be held with Bill Payne officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forever Home Feline Ranch or Riverton First United Methodist Church.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
