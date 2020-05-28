Or Copy this URL to Share

Rochester, IL - Suzanne F. Runge, 76, joined her husband, Keith, in Heaven on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. 217-544-4646



