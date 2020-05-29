Suzanne F. Runge 1943 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Suzanne F. Runge, 76, of Rochester, joined her husband, Keith, in Heaven on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Suzanne Irene Farrar Runge was born on November 20, 1943, in Crosstown (Perryville), Missouri to Rev. Raymond and Mildred Henson Farrar. Her father delivered her at home.
She married Keith A. Runge on August 26, 1965 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on August 17, 2018, after 52 wonderful years of marriage.
Suzanne graduated from Henderson City High School, Class of 1961, in Henderson, KY. The quote by her name was "It was Heaven within her that made Heaven without." She was co-valedictorian, in the National Honor Society, as well as many other activities, and she was Miss Junior. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Springfield.
Suzanne graduated from Southern Illinois University—Carbondale as a member of Phi Kappa Phi with a BA in English and Spanish. She completed her MA at Sangamon State University (UIS)—Springfield, IL. In the summer of 1988, she expanded her knowledge of the Spanish language by taking an extensive course in Mexico. She was a creative, devoted educator for over 30 years in IL, most of which were spent at Riverton High School. Suzanne enjoyed exercising, reading, spending time with her grandchildren, and walking her dog. She loved traveling, especially on cruises. Suzanne's smile brightened many people's days and her compassion deeply touched the lives of those around her.
Suzanne is survived by her son, Dr. Christopher "Kit" (Deborah) Runge of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Dr. Kendra (Dr. Matthew) Yociss of Rochester, IL; grandchildren, Savannah, Piper, and Indigo Runge and Alexis and Alyssa Yociss; sisters, Sharon (Jack) Mahoney and Jeanie Stokes; brother, Ed (Robin) Farrar; and her beloved dog, Karmel.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
A private family burial will take place at a later date for both Suzanne and her husband, Keith.
Suzanne and Keith were both dearly loved by their family and friends and will be greatly missed by all those who knew them.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.